Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield and Ashfield areas
These are the latest cases heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, between July 1 and July 15.
Kingsley Manso, 41, of Crown Street, Mansfield, admitted driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and accidentally damaging another vehicle, on March 26. On July 1 he was fined £250 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 15 months but the ban will be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a rehabilitation course for drink-drivers before April 2023.
Kristian Hooton, 42, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, admitted threatening an emergency worker with a blade and assaulting an emergency worker, on July 1. On July 4 he received a 17 week jail term, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
Jack Cutts, 22, of Burnside Close, Kirkby, admitted driving with cocaine and cannabis in his system on May 23. On July 12 he received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for three years.
Justina Jatkowska, 46, of Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, admitted breaching a community order on June 9, 13 and 17. The order was originally imposed for assaulting a police officer in November 2021 and drink driving in October 2021. On July 12 the community order was revoked and she was jailed for 16 weeks.
Pawel Mikolajewski, 32, of Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving without a licence or insurance on May 4. On July 12 he received an eight-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £100, with a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified until the driving test is passed.
Kieran Hodgkinson, 33, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted two counts of assault and two counts of criminal damage on June 21. On July 14 he received an eight month community order with a 7pm to 7am curfew and 25 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation.
Zak Forman, 28, of Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe, admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of threatening unlawful violence on October 2, 2021. On July 14 he received a 24 week prison term, suspended for 18 months, with a 31-day thinking skills programme. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Steffan Frost, 39, of Albert Street, Sutton, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, between July 4 and 14, in breach of a suspended sentence imposed for failing to comply in December 2021. On July 15 he was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.