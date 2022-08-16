Pleasley drink driver ‘panicked’ when he saw cops and crashed into a wall
A Pleasley driver who was over the limit when he 'panicked,' fled from police and crashed into a residential wall had been ferrying his dad home from the pub, a court has heard.
Jason Hole 'sped off' in his father’s Vauxhall Vivaro when officers activated their blue lights, at around 9pm on July 1, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.
The chase ended abruptly when he crashed into the wall on Crompton Road.
A breath test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
And at the time he was on a community order for assaulting an emergency worker and driving without due care.
Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Hole was ‘generally engaging well’ with the community order, but any further missed appointments would lead to a breach.
She said that the defendant had taken his dad, who has poor mobility, for a few drinks but they weren’t able to get a taxi home.
“He made the foolish decision to drive and he panicked when he saw the police's blue lights,” Ms Pursglove said.
She explained that the wall’s owner was ‘very angry’ but Hole has offered to pay for the damage.
He lives with his parents, helps care for his father and he has recently landed a well-paid job in a quarry, she added.
Hole, of Crompton Road, Pleasley, admitted drink driving, without due care and attention, insurance or a licence, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received a 12-month community order with a 31-day programme and 40 additional hours of unpaid work. He was banned for 14 months and ordered to pay £385 costs and a £114 surcharge.