Report from the courts: Who's been up before Mansfield Magistrates' Court?

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Theft

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Anthony Dargue, 41, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 10 weeks in jail after stealing a DVD box set to the value of £47 from Sainsbury’s Store, Mansfield, while serving a suspended sentence for theft. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.

Jamie Cooke, 33, of Kirton Close, Meden Vale, stole Stella to the value of £11,50 from Huthwaite Services, tobacco to the value of £24,40 and beer to the value of £9,75 from the same services. He also stole tobacco to the value of £23,89 from Ian Whites Off Licence in Annesley Woodhouse. He also stole tobacco and Vimto to the value of £14,40 from Desco’s, Warsop. He committed these offences while a community order for eight counts of theft and assault was in force. He has now been issued a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement for the next nine months.

Kate Draycott, 33, of Carsic Road, Sutton, has been jailed for 15 weeks after she stole items to the value of £286 from Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield with an accomplice. She also stole pet collars and leads from Pets at Home, Mansfield to the value of £500. She also stole again from the pet shop this time taking leads to the value of £200. A community order she was given for two counts of theft was revoked in favour of a prison sentence. She will pay £100 in compensation.

Amanda Templeman, 50, of Henton Road, Edwinstowe, stole £475 from a woman. She was conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay compensation of £175, costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Andrew Dennet, 33, of Victoria Street, Mansfield, stole a pair of Sony ear phones to the value of £15 from Boots on St Peters Retail park. He has been conditionally dicharged for 12 months, pay compensation of £15, costs of £50 and a £20 surcharge.

Richard Talbot, 32, of no fixed address, stole two Lego sets to the value of £44,98 from Smyths Toys, St Peter's Retail Park, Mansfield, and had on his possession a cannabinoid receptor agonist, a Class B drug. He committed the offence while subject to a conditional discharge for theft. He has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison and pay a £115 surcharge.

Kayleigh Bills, 28, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, stole good to the value of £100 from Matalan, Sutton, and toys to the value of £145 from Smyths Toys, St Peter's Retail Park, Mansfield. She also did this while serving a suspended sentence for nine counts of theft. She has been given a 12 month sentence suspended for 12 months. She has also been given a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay compensation of £243,83 and a surcharge of £115.

Stephen Miles, 36, of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby, stole a remote control car to the value of £79.99 belonging to Smyths Toys, St Peter's Retail Park, Mansfield. He will pay compensation of £79.99 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Tafazazua Muramba, 21, of Cotswold Grove, Mansfield, drove a car with 79mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. He has been disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Dumitru Serban-Sardaru, 32, of Second Avenue, Forest Town, failed to give a sample of breath when asked to do so by police after he was suspected to have driven a car. He was fined £266, his driving licence was endorsed by 10 points, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Karen Collins, 53, of Quines Hill Road, Forest Town, drove a car with 80mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. She has been disqualified from driving for 40 months. She was also issued a community order with a programme requirement and rehabilitation requirement. She will also pay costs of £85 and a £85 surcharge.

Paul Dudley, 54, of Kings Mill Lane, Mansfield, drove a vehicle on Barrowby Thorns, A1, exceeding the speed limit of 60mph. His driving licence was endorsed three points, he was fined £70 and pay a £30 surcharge.

Toby Moore, 24, of Elder Street, Sutton, drove a car without insurance. His licence was endorsed six points, fined £120, costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Jonathan Parmenter, 49, of Penn Street, Sutton, drove a car in Mansfield while disqualified from driving. He also drove without insurance. He has been disqualified from driving for another three years and has been given 14 weeks prison sentence suspended for 18 months. He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement, pay costs of £600 and a £115 surcharge.

Jason Wilcox, 26, of Young Crescent, Sutton, drove a vehicle on Church Street, Kirkby, while disqualified from holding a driving licence. He also did not have insurance. He has been disqualified from driving for six months and issued a community order with a programme requirement, thinking skills programme and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He will also pay a £85 surcharge and £300 in costs.

Antonis Christodoulou, 34, of Sutton Road, Mansfield, drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving and without insurance. He has been conditionally discharged for 18 months and disqualified from driving for anther 12 months. He will pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Ryan Johnson, 35, of Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, drove a car with 78mcg of 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit. He has been disqualified from driving for 19 months, was fined £334, pay costs of £85 and a £33 surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Aaron Smalley, 31, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town, had on his possession on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, an offensive weapon, namely a extendable friction lock baton. He also had a quantity of cannabis. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for three months. He will pay costs of £85 and a £85 surcharge.

Dale Dexter, 28, of Glenside, Kirkby, damaged a door to the value of £600 in Kirkby with intent, while serving a suspended sentence for taking a vehicle without consent. He has been sentenced to prison for 12 weeks. He will also pay a £115 surcharge.

James Manley, 40, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, had on his person in a public place a vegetable knife. He has been sentenced to 25 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He has also been given a rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay a surcharge of £115 and costs of £300.

Jack Parkes, 26, of Crompton Street, Teversal, was drunk and disorderly on Low Street, Sutton. He was fined £350, pay costs of £85 and a £35 surcharge.

Elliott Harris, 26, of Main Street, Shirebrook, attended an address he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He did this while a community order for criminal damage was in place. He has been issued with a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £85 surcharge.

Daniel Crooks, 22, of Sandown Road, Sutton, touched a woman aged 16 or over on three occasions where the touching was sexual and she did not consent and he did not have reason to believe she was consenting. He will pay compensation of £450 and £620 in costs.

Breach

Luke Spalding, 18, of Bailey Crescent, Mansfield, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £40 and pay costs of £20.

Connor Ward, 19, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. He now must attend a rehabilitation activity requirement and a programme requirement. He will pay costs of £20.

Violence

Martin Lane, 29, of Tom Wass Road, Sutton, used threatening behaviour to the point they believed violence would be used. He has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £100, pay £85 in costs and £85 surcharge.

Terri Boden, 30, of South Avenue, Rainworth, used threatening behaviour towards a woman causing her harassment, alarm or distress. She has been issued with a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, pay compensation of £100, costs of £150 and a £80 surcharge.

Luke Siddon, 26, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, used threatening behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months and has been issued with a restraining order. He will also pay compensation of £100 and a £20 surcharge.