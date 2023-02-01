Record number of sexual offences recorded in Ashfield as police say improved approach is working

Office for National Statistics figures show Nottinghamshire Police recorded 403 sexual offences in Ashfield in the year to September, up from 319 during the previous year and the highest since equivalent records began in 2006-07.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge said: “Rape and sexual assault cases are some of the most serious offences that can be reported to us.

“They are also some of the most complex offences we deal with, sometimes because of an understandable reluctance for victims to come forward and see cases through.

Recorded sexual offences across England and Wales reached a record high, with police forces logging 199,021 sex crimes in the year to September,

“We know many such cases are never reported to the police. We want to change that and have worked hard in recent years, not only to encourage more victims to come forward, but also to make it easier for them to give evidence in the way they feel most comfortable, for example via video at one of our specialist suites.

“Increased reporting is in many ways a positive sign this approach is working, so too is the significant increase in positive outcomes – perpetrators behind bars and victims safeguarded from further harm.

“My message to victims is clear. I know reporting sexual offences can be extremely difficult, but know you will be taken seriously, treated sensitively and supported to see your complaint through to a successful outcome.”

The rise follows a trend across England and Wales, as police forces logged 199,021 sex crimes in the year to September, up 17 per cent on the year before and up 22 per cent compared with the year ending March 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic – crime levels were greatly reduced during the lockdown periods.

Of these, 70,633, 35 per cent, were rapes, a 20 per cent increase from the 59,104 recorded in the 12 months to March 2020.

The crime survey for England and Wales estimates 9.1 million offences were committed in the year to September, down from 10.2m in the year to March 2020.