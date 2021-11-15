Record low rate of suspects taken to court in Notts

The charity Victim Support said the low proportion of criminal suspects charged across England and Wales threatens to undermine the entire criminal justice system.

Home Office figures show that of the 22,657 investigations concluded in Nottinghamshire between April and June, just 2,082 resulted in charge or summons – 9.2 per cent.

This was down from 11.6 per cent during the same three months in 2020 and the lowest level for the period since comparable records began in 2014.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Office figures show that of the 22,657 investigations concluded in Nottinghamshire between April and June, just 2,082 resulted in charge or summons - less than 10 per cent.

Across England and Wales, the proportion of offenders charged or ordered to be in court fell over this period from 9.4 per cent to 7.6 per cent, which was also a record low for the quarter.

Victim Support said the low volume of suspects taken to court has been a ‘major issue’ for a long time, and it has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey DeMarco, Victim Support assistant director, said: “This has the potential of impacting victims’ security and wellbeing, while also damaging trust and confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Backlog

Stephanie Boyce, The Law Society president, said the backlog means cases may take years rather than months to reach court.

She said: “Because memories fade over time, there is a risk evidence given in court will not be as good as if cases were brought promptly, which may affect the outcome.”

Of the investigations closed in Nottinghamshire between April and June, 35 per cent were for violence against the person – the most common type.

This was followed by theft offences, at 31 per cent, and criminal damage and arson, at 12 per cent.

A Government spokeswoman said changes in charge rates are likely to be the result of more crimes being recorded by police and forces taking on more complex cases which could take longer to resolve.

She said: “We kept the system moving in the most challenging of circumstances, but are determined to do more to deliver change across the entire criminal justice system.

“Our Beating Crime Plan works collaboratively with police, courts, prison and probation services to drive down crime and protect victims – and we will hold our operational partners to account, to ensure victims’ perpetrators are brought to justice.”