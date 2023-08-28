Officers stopped the vehicle near Measham, Leicestershire, on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 23, afternoon and recovered four weapons, each with a silencer and multiple rounds of ammunition.

A 43-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply. He was later released on conditional police bail.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Two other men have since been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Gary Hardy, aged 60, of the Birches, Ravenshead, and 62-year-old Ronald Knowles, of Milton Avenue, Alfreton, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Their case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on September 22 and the pair were remanded into custody.