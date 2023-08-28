News you can trust since 1952
Ravenshead man in court after guns and drugs recovered

Two men – including one from Ravenshead – have appeared in court after police discovered handguns and ammunition in a van.
Published 28th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST
Officers stopped the vehicle near Measham, Leicestershire, on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 23, afternoon and recovered four weapons, each with a silencer and multiple rounds of ammunition.

A 43-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply. He was later released on conditional police bail.

Two other men have since been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Gary Hardy, aged 60, of the Birches, Ravenshead, and 62-year-old Ronald Knowles, of Milton Avenue, Alfreton, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Their case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on September 22 and the pair were remanded into custody.

Two other firearms and parts of another firearm were also recovered during related police searches.