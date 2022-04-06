Rainworth man grabbed fiancée by throat while she fed their baby daughter

Michael Richens said something about their daughter that made his partner of two years angry, after he spent all of March 5 drinking.

When she replied he ran across the room and grabbed her, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

"She believes he only stopped because she was about to scream and the window was open," he said.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Richens said he didn't care about either of them, and this made her feel scared.

When he was being interviewed by police, on March 13, he said: "Let me go out there and I will go and kill her."

The court heard his previous convictions go back "some time," and he served a six-month sentence in 2016 for battery.

Rachel Gowans, mitigating, said the squeeze lasted for five seconds and Richens grabbed the clothing around her throat.

"He knows that he should never have grabbed her near the neck,” she said.

Magistrates heard he was due to be married on March 27, but was told he wasn’t the father of the child and that his partner had bought crack cocaine.

Richens, 39, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth, admitted assault by beating and making threats to kill, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a two-year community order and was ordered to attend the 31-day building better relationships programme with ten rehabilitation days. He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge. A two-year restraining order was imposed.