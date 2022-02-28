Raiders demanded money from Mansfield woman brandishing machete and hammer

The woman was sat in her kitchen when she noticed her kitchen door being opened and two men walking in.

The men were reportedly wearing balaclavas and had a machete and hammer in their hands. They then approached the victim, who is in her sixties, and demanded money.

After a number of attempts to leave the house, she was able to make it into the back garden and call for help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information

Neighbours assisted the woman and police were called.

Enquiries, such as area searches, CCTV, and door-to-door enquiries, have been ongoing since the incident, which happened just before 7pm in Wainwright Avenue, Mansfield on Tuesday, February 15.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident left the victim incredibly shaken and officers spent over four hours with her following the incident to make sure she was okay.

“Not only did these men look to steal from this lady, they intruded her privacy and made her feel frightened in her own home, a place which should be the ultimate safe space. This is why we are so determined to act robustly on such reports and, alongside the force’s dedicated burglary team, work proactively to prevent this happening.

“We continue our investigation and would now urge anyone with information about the incident to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 668 of 15 February 2022.”