Racist football fan jailed and handed lifetime ban from Mansfield Town stadium

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court head 31-year-old Jamie Strouther began shouting racist abuse and making monkey noises and gestures as Mansfield Town took on Carlisle United on Tuesday.

Stewards approached Strouther, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, but he became aggressive and pushed one away.

Dedicated football officers arrested him shortly after the incident at the League Two match, which Stags won 1-0.

Jamie Strouther has been jailed for more than six months.

Strouther admitted assault and racially aggravated public order offences in court today.

He was jailed for a total of six months and two weeks, ordered to pay £100 in compensation and given an eight-year football banning order.

Mansfield Town have since issued him with a life-time ban from the One Call Stadium.

Superintendent Claire Rukas, Nottinghamshire Police head of operational support, said: “Racism has no place in society or sport.

“Hate crime is very clearly on the agenda for football both nationally and locally and it is something actively being targeted, with robust action being taken where this is seen and reported.

“When Strouther was spotted making these gestures and remarks, the team at the game worked quickly to intercept this and stop him in his tracks.

“Incidents like these completely go against what sport is about and spoil the atmosphere, but most of all these comments and gestures are highly upsetting and degrading.

“We are pleased to hear of this result at court and that Strouther will not be allowed or welcomed to matches for the years to come.

“We hope this serves as a warning to anyone else who may make these remarks that this is taken extremely seriously and could land them with hefty consequences.”

A Stags spokesman said: “Mansfield Town completely condemns the use of racist language and instances of discriminatory or prejudiced behaviour will not be tolerated at any game at One Call Stadium.

“Anyone found guilty of such an offence will be banned from the club for life.

“Any such behaviour has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game.

“Supporters who hear or witness anything deemed inappropriate in this regard are encouraged to report it to a steward or via the Kick it Out App.”