Public urged to hand in illegal weapons after knuckleduster found in raid on Mansfield home

Officers acting on intelligence carried out a warrant in Bilborough Road, Mansfield, on the morning of Saturday, April 15.

After forcing their way inside during the raid, police searched the property where they uncovered a number of weapons.

Among the items seized was a knuckleduster, which it is now illegal to have in the UK – even in a private place – under the Offensive Weapons Act.

One of the knife amnesty bins

Zombie knives, curved swords, friction lock batons, flick knives and throwing stars are also now illegal to own under the legislation, which came into effect in July 2021.

An amnesty bin was set up inside Mansfield Police Station last year, where people can dispose of these types of weapons as well as any other unwanted knives all year-round.

Permanent drop-off points can also be found inside police stations in Radford Road in Nottingham and at Newark, where people can safely dispose of knives without getting into any trouble.

Temporary amnesty bins will also be rolled out next month at more stations across the county as part of national campaign Operation Sceptre, which runs from May 15 to 21.

PC Daniel Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While carrying out a pre-planned warrant, our officers discovered a knuckleduster inside a house in Mansfield.

“There is no excuse for anyone to own a knuckleduster – in fact it is one of a number of offensive weapons it is now illegal to have at home or in a private place.

“It is important that anyone who has any one of these types of weapons hands them in immediately, so that’s why we’ve set up amnesty bins so that this can be done safely.