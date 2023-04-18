Angry Sutton man strangled partner after buying faulty mobile phone from her pal

Regan Allsop’s four-year relationship with the woman was described as 'toxic on both sides' and saw them both call police to domestic incidents on aroound 80 occasions, said prosecutor Katrina Wilson.

On July 7 last year Allsop, aged 25, began complaining about the device and demanding a refund before turning his aggression towards his partner and kicking her bedroom furniture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She dialled 999 but he grabbed her phone and threw it into the living room, said Ms Wilson. He grabbed her by the neck and strangled her for seven or eight seconds with both hands.

Nottingham Crown Court

When Allsop stopped, she vomited, and, as she tried to get away, he pulled her hair with such force she tripped and some of her hair came out.

In a statement, she described feeling like she was going to die and said she didn't know what to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went to stay with a friend because she felt unsafe, but since then her views have changed, and she has written to Allsop while he was in prison.

Nottingham Crown Court, heard he has 12 previous convictions for 19 offences, including violence and robbery, and was jailed for 21 days for breaching a domestic violence domestic order in September 2021.

Lisa Hardy, mitigating, said he has served the equivalent of 14 months so far on remand.

"He realises if they resume a relationship it will end in disaster. The last thing he needs is further trouble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, Judge Start Rafferty KC told him: "If I could sentence you to anything it would be to grow up because so far you are showing very few signs of it.

"There is no point in being in a relationship where both of you are taking lumps out of each other. Things could have gotten far worse.

"You have been too handy with your fists in the past. If you come back before me for an offence of violence, woe betide you."

Allsop, of Brierley Road, Sutton, initially denied intentional strangulation and common assault but changed his pleas to guilty in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad