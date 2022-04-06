Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team visited Stamper Crescent, Skegby, after receiving reports from concerned residents about the ‘strong smell of cannabis in the area’.

The team said officers knocked on the door of the property on April 4, but the man inside fled, leaving it insecure.

They said: “This was not a wise idea as the smell of cannabis was overwhelming, extraction fans could be heard inside and there was excessive heat within.”

Cannabis with a street value of about £150,000 was discovered.

Inside, officers discovered a cannabis grow with the estimated street value of £150,000, while the electricity had also been bypassed.

One team member said: “We often see comments on our Facebook page of its just a plant and cannabis should be legalised.

“However, people need to realise the production of cannabis is illegal.

“Drugs destroy lives and their use and supply have a negative impact in the community we serve.

There was a strong smell of cannabis from the property.

“Not only that, the production and sale of cannabis can often be linked to wider organised crime and other serious offences such as human trafficking, county lines and modern day slavery.

"Cannabis grows can be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in Ashfield is asked to contact the Reacher team at [email protected]

The electricity had been bypassed.