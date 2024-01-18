Promising start for new police dog Seth as he tackles suspected Mansfield burglars

A new police dog has made a promising start to his crimefighting career by helping to detain a group of suspected burglars.

Seth, who was licensed shortly before Christmas, was on patrol with his handler in Mansfield on January 9 when a report came in of a violent break-in on George Street at around 12.30pm.

The pair soon began following a suspected getaway vehicle which was then pulled over by armed response officers.

Seth, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, was quickly on the scene to ensure compliance as four men were arrested and handcuffed.

New police dog Seth help apprehend four Mansfield burglary suspects. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

They have since been charged with burglary with violence and remanded into custody.

Seth also helped to locate a man on the Annesley bypass after a car drove away from officers.

The man was later charged with drink-driving and driving without due care and attention.

Seth, who excelled in tracking and bite work in training, was passed to Nottinghamshire Police by his former owner, who was unable to give him the attention he needed.

Dog trainer PC Nick Dachler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “For a young and inexperienced dog, Seth has already shown great promise in the public arena and has also tracked down a number of outstanding wanted people.

“He is a very happy, bubbly character who loves to work and even refuses to go back to the car if he still has things to do.

“He is very sociable in the right settings but also loyal and protective of his handler.