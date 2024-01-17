Police are appealing for information or video footage from the public after a ride-on mower was stolen during a burglary at a cricket club in Edwinstowe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Edwinstowe Cricket Club, in Forest Corner, after reports a garage next to the cricket pavilion had been broken into.

Offenders had moved a CCTV camera and cut a padlock to gain access to the garage around 11.30pm on Thursday, January 12, before taking the John Deere model 310 rotary mower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mower was under repair at the time so it is believed it must have been pulled along the road or taken away in a vehicle.

A John Deere model 310 rotary ride-on mower was stolen. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Police Constable Eden Sisson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is hugely disappointing to see a popular local sports club targeted by thieves in this way.

“We are determined to track down those responsible and would like to hear from anyone with any information.

“If you have any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the burglary took place late at night, we believe motorists could have seen suspicious activity around the area of the club or the mower being transported away from the scene.”

In a post on Facebook – www.fb.com/officialedwinstowecricketclub – a club spokesperson said: “This was purchased on the back of a lot of hard work last season, so I'm sure you can understand our anger with regards to this incident.”