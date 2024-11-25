Prolific Kirkby shoplifter sent back to jail for string of thefts
Naomi Toor, aged 39, was identified by CCTV footage after targeting Morrisons, Tesco Express and Boyes in Kirkby between October 25 and November 16.
Toor, who has multiple previous convictions for similar offences, was arrested in Kirkby on November 18.
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day, Toor, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft and one of attempted theft.
She was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay compensation.
PC Daniel Black, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Toor stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods to sell in the local community.
“She and others like her incur significant costs to local retailers and also cause immense distress to shop staff.
“I am pleased she has been identified and held to account for these offences and hope this latest sentence will motivate her to address the issues behind her offending.”