Shirebrook man “went mad” with an eight-inch bread knife after shop outburst

A Shirebrook man “went mad” with an eight-inch bread knife when confronted about an abusive outburst by a shop manager, a court heard.

Richard Booth, 55, caused a two-centimetre gash in the arm of a woman who tried to intervene during the incident in Shirebrook’s Market Place on August 23 incident.

Shortly before, drunk Booth had threatened to “kill” a worker at the Betfred bookies below his flat – having accused her of “talking about my missus”.

A prosecutor said when the manager of the shop and two others later challenged the defendant at his home he started to “swing” the blade around, making contact with the female in the group.

Richard Booth was jailed for 10 months over the Shirebrook Market Place incident

During a police interview following his arrest Booth said he had no recollection of the incident as he had been drinking. The court heard he had 27 convictions for 75 offences on his record.

However, he had not offended since 2014 prior to the August 23 incident. A defence barrister representing Booth said his client would “welcome” a jail term as he had lost his home since the fracas.

Jailing Both for 10 months, Judge Shaun Smith KC told him he had a “dreadful” past and had behaved “appallingly”. The defendant, of Market Place, Shirebrook, admitted possessing a knife in a public place, actual bodily harm and affray.