Prison sentence for Mansfield shoplifter who kept pilfering despite court orders

A Mansfield shoplifter who flouted court orders and kept on pilfering from local shops has been locked up for 52 weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashley Lawrence received a 12 month community order for shop theft on October 12, but stole two cases of lager, worth £24, from Newgate News, three days later, and returned to take £70 of laundry products from the same store, three days after that.

Prosecutor Nicole Baughan said Lawrence was back in court on October 23, when he received a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving court he stole £388 of Yankee Candles from Boots the very next day and returned the day after to steal £180 of the same item.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Lawrence's ongoing issues with crack cocaine started in London and he moved back to Mansfield "for a fresh start but unfortunately his past followed him and he fell back into offending."

"His family don't welcome him at their address because of his drug issues," he said.

"His sister offered to let him stay but she wants him to prove he can stop taking drugs and committing offences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the court hearings Lawrence was "back on the streets and fell back into shoplifting," said Mr Madahar.

"He apologises for his actions. He is struggling to tackle his drug addiction. He was remanded in custody after entering guilty pleas.”

Lawrence, aged 35, of Singleton Avenue, admitted the thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 26.

Three days later, on Tuesday, the suspended sentence was activated and added to consecutive prison terms for the new offences.