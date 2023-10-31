News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Prison sentence for Mansfield shoplifter who kept pilfering despite court orders

A Mansfield shoplifter who flouted court orders and kept on pilfering from local shops has been locked up for 52 weeks.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ashley Lawrence received a 12 month community order for shop theft on October 12, but stole two cases of lager, worth £24, from Newgate News, three days later, and returned to take £70 of laundry products from the same store, three days after that.

Prosecutor Nicole Baughan said Lawrence was back in court on October 23, when he received a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After leaving court he stole £388 of Yankee Candles from Boots the very next day and returned the day after to steal £180 of the same item.

Most Popular
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Lawrence's ongoing issues with crack cocaine started in London and he moved back to Mansfield "for a fresh start but unfortunately his past followed him and he fell back into offending."

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...

"His family don't welcome him at their address because of his drug issues," he said.

"His sister offered to let him stay but she wants him to prove he can stop taking drugs and committing offences."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the court hearings Lawrence was "back on the streets and fell back into shoplifting," said Mr Madahar.

"He apologises for his actions. He is struggling to tackle his drug addiction. He was remanded in custody after entering guilty pleas.”

Lawrence, aged 35, of Singleton Avenue, admitted the thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 26.

Three days later, on Tuesday, the suspended sentence was activated and added to consecutive prison terms for the new offences.

He was jailed for a total of 52 weeks.