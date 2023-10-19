Here are some of the most recent cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court between October 1 and October 4.

Joe Stewart, 25, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paige Hartley, 21, of Abbey Road, Edwinstowe, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. She was disqualified for 12 months. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

Duncan Taylor, 65, of Craigearn Park, Kemnay, Inverurie, admitted: driving with 108 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 36 months. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

John-paul Drinkall, 58, of Stewart Road, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £83 compensation.

Alex Denby, 30, of Garside Avenue, Sutton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He was fined £519 and ordered to pay a £208 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Ali Niculae, 23, of Goldsmith Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thauseef Tafique, 36, of Wake Road, Sheffield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously. He was banned for 12 months and until an extended test is passed. He received a six month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Shannon Hill, 25, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. She was fined £80 with £275 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jay Lapko, 33, of Fern Street, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £650 with £50 compensation, a £260 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Roscoe, 57, of Rockside Cottages, North Road, Clowne, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle without due care and attention. He was fined £430 with a £172 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Jessica Durrant, 30, of Well Hill Drive, Harworth, admitted: driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, without insurance or a licence. She was disqualified for 15 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Leon Richards, 39, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Michal Bochenski, 37, of Mellors Road, Edwinstowe, admitted: driving without third party insurance, and driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £350 with a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tyler Grainger, 24, of Kingswood Drive, Kirkby, admitted: driving without third party insurance, and driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 16 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Brook De-ath, 21, of Station Avenue, Ranskill, Retford, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £500 with £75 compensation, a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Shead, 33, of Baker Lane, Cuckney, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £233 with £85 costs.