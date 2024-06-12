Prison for Kirkby man who downloaded nearly 20,000 vile child porn images

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kirkby man who downloaded nearly 20,000 vile child porn images featuring children as young as three has been jailed, a court has heard.

Desmond Mott was arrested on April 4 last year, and analysis of his devices revealed he had made 780 category A images, 981 category B images, and 16,743 category C images, where category A is the most serious.

The images were downloaded from October 1, 2022, and Mott, aged 61, told police he was addicted to pornography of various types but initially denied deriving any sexual gratification from viewing child porn.

Daniel Wilshire, prosecuting, said Mott contacted others with similar interests, on a peer to peer basis, to exchange material.

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said Mott, who has no previous convictions, has sought help from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation to address his behaviour

"He has accepted his guilt and that the offences are sexually motivated," he said.

"He accepts his behaviour needs to be challenged.

"While he describes his viewing of the images as becoming desensitised, he recognises that real harm is caused.

"He has already felt a significant impact. His eight year relationship is at an end and the prosecution has damaged his relationship with his children.

"He has moved away to live in London where he works and lives in shared accommodation."

Mott, formerly of Ruby Gardens, Kirkby, admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 6.