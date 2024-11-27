Prison for angry man who carried knives and drugs on Warsop High Street

A man who was caught with knives and drugs in Warsop was so angry he had to be removed from the dock before he was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court.

Stasys Linkus apologised to the judge for his outburst via a Lithuanian interpreter when he was brought back half an hour later.

The court heard members of the public called police after seeing him with a knife on the High Street, at midday on August 5.

Officers found him in the car park of the Black Market pub where he was cooperative and there was no evidence of him threatening anyone.

Nottingham Crown Court.

They discovered he had a small knife with a three-and-a-half inch blade up his sleeve and a six-inch blade in his pocket, along with a small amount of cannabis. When he was interviewed he said he used the knives for gardening.

Linkus, aged 34, of Meden Avenue, Warsop, admitted possessing the knives and a class B drug at the magistrates’ court on September 5, and was remanded into custody for other matters.

The court heard he has a relevant previous conviction for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place from August 2012.

Bianca Brasoveanu, mitigating, said: “His early guilty plea is his greatest asset. His previous convictions are 12 years old. “The immigration services are involved with this defendant. In light of the time he has already served in custody it is unlikely the probation service will be able to help.”

On Wednesday, Recorder Stuart Sprawson sentenced him to 145 days in prison.