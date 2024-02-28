Previously-friendly pitbull cross Staffy killed by passersby when it attacked another dog
Corrina Morgan was looking after her ex-partner's dog when it escaped from her garden through an unlatched gate and got hold of the other dog's face, on February 10.
Mansfield Magistrates Court heard Morgan threw water over the dogs but couldn't bring them under control, and her neighbour was bitten trying to separate them.
Two passersby tried to help but only succeeded in killing the Pitbull Cross Staffy.
One grabbed its back legs and sat on its chest while the second stood on its neck.
The other dog needed £1,177 of veterinary treatment.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said Morgan, of previous good character, had never seen any signs of aggression in the six-year-old dog and her neighbour had petted it an hour before.
She said it had a damaged ear after it was bit by a Jack Russell Terrier and this may have affected its temperament.
Describing the incident as "terrible" and "tragic", Mr Perry said Morgan was an animal lover who was brought up around dogs.
He said a "momentary lapse" when she forgot to latch her gate led to the confrontation and she called the police. She still has a good relationship with her neighbour.
Morgan, 27, of Farndon Way, Mansfield, admitted being in charge of a dog which got dangerously out of control when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Ordering her to pay compensation, the presiding magistrate said: “This must have been a very traumatic incident for everyone involved.”