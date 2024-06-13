Pregnant driver forced into oncoming traffic after Mansfield road rage incident
The victim, who was 38 weeks pregnant, was driving a blue Volkswagen T-Cross when the incident happened on Violet Hill, Mansfield, at 5.39pm on Wednesday, June 5.
She was in a filter lane going towards Oak Tree Lane when a male driver on her left, who was in a white Audi A3, wouldn’t let her in.
Although the vehicles didn’t touch, she was forced into oncoming traffic.
There was no collision, but the man then reportedly wound his window down, shouted abuse at her and made obscene gestures towards her.
PC Sarah Clifton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are appealing for any passing drivers who saw what happened or who may have recorded dashcam footage to please contact us.
If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 534 of 5 June 2024, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.