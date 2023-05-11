Post-mortem due to be carried out on human bones found in Sutton field

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to Coxmoor Road on April 26 after a member of the public came across a number of bones.

Specialist officers working alongside scientists have been at the site for two weeks and will continue to be there for the next few days.

Skeletal remains have now been removed from the site and a post-mortem is due to be carried out to determine the identity of the person and cause of death.

The police cordon remains in place on Coxmoor Road but police say it could be eased soon

A large cordon remains in place at the site, but officers anticipate it will be reduced over the coming days.

Superintendent Claire Rukas said: “Obviously, a number of people have raised concerns about the ongoing situation and I appreciate this is difficult for the community, leaving room for speculation.

“We always knew this was going to be a complicated scene to manage and we have had a whole range of scientists working up there over the course of the last two weeks including bone specialists and forensic archaeologists.

“Their work must be co-ordinated, and we must approach it in a meticulous way.

"We perhaps did not think it would take as long as it has, but it is important the approach we take is a thorough one.

“I would like to reassure people that there is nothing to indicate there is more than one person buried in this area.

“We have now recovered skeletal remains and we now move into what will be a staged post-mortem exercise.

“Naturally there will be a number of experts involved in this process again as we work hard to identify the person and also establish the circumstances surrounding their death.

“It is important for me to stress that this is also likely to take us a few more days yet.

“We anticipate we will be able to reduce the scene at Coxmoor Road but there will still be a scene remaining that will be guarded by police officers for several days yet.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience – we know the effect this will have had on residents.