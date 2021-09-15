Police urge people to 'respect' community facilities after vandalism at leisure centre near Mansfield

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team has now urged people to ‘respect’ their town and its facilities, including the leisure centre, on Park Road.

Officers also warned those responsible for any damage that they will be ‘dealt with’.

The leisure centre’s skate park was closed on Monday ‘until further notice’ due to vandalism over the weekend.

The entrance to Shirebrook leisure centre is off Park Road.

A team spokesman said: “We are getting increasing reports of anti-social behaviour at the leisure centre.

“We would like to remind you all that the leisure centre is there for everyone to use and causing damage to the parks will not be tolerated.

“We would also like to remind you all that we review the CCTV of the leisure centre and all acts of criminal damage will be dealt with.

“We recently resolved one act of criminal damage to the park via Restorative Justice, which means everyone who was identified from CCTV has now had to pay out of their own pocket in order to pay for the cost of repair.

“Is it really worth it?

“We are very lucky to have the facilities that are available here in Shirebrook.

“It’s YOUR town. Respect it.”

Officers urged anyone with information about the vandalism to report it via the non-emergency 101 number, the Derbyshire Constabulary website or via social media.

You can also call the Crimestoppers charity, anonymously and in confidence, on 0800 555111.