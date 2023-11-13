News you can trust since 1952
Police want to speak to these two women after teenage girl assaulted on Mansfield bus

Officers investigating an assault on a girl on a Mansfield bus have released images of two people they’d like to speak to.
By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened on the 141 bus, heading from Mansfield to Nottingham, at around 3pm on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The teenage victim had her hair pulled back and was punched to the face in the incident.

It was reported a group of people, who were sat behind her, threw things at her, and made nasty comments before she was assaulted.

Police want to speak to thee two young women about the attackPolice want to speak to thee two young women about the attack
She suffered swelling and bruising around her eye, a cut to her head, and pain and bruising to her nose.

And now, police have issued CCVT footage from the bus showing these two women, who they would like to speak to about the assault.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a despicable attack on a teenage girl, and we are determined to find those involved.

“We really want to speak to the individuals in these images as we believe they may have information that could assist us with our ongoing investigation.

"We are pursuing lines of inquiry to identify the offenders. As our investigation continues, we would like to hear from any additional witnesses who saw what happened in the moments before, during, and after this incident.”

Anyone who recognises the two people pictured, or who has any information that could help, are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 492 of October 9, 2023.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.