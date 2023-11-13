Police want to speak to these two women after teenage girl assaulted on Mansfield bus

Officers investigating an assault on a girl on a Mansfield bus have released images of two people they’d like to speak to.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened on the 141 bus, heading from Mansfield to Nottingham, at around 3pm on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The teenage victim had her hair pulled back and was punched to the face in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported a group of people, who were sat behind her, threw things at her, and made nasty comments before she was assaulted.

Police want to speak to thee two young women about the attack

She suffered swelling and bruising around her eye, a cut to her head, and pain and bruising to her nose.

And now, police have issued CCVT footage from the bus showing these two women, who they would like to speak to about the assault.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a despicable attack on a teenage girl, and we are determined to find those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really want to speak to the individuals in these images as we believe they may have information that could assist us with our ongoing investigation.

"We are pursuing lines of inquiry to identify the offenders. As our investigation continues, we would like to hear from any additional witnesses who saw what happened in the moments before, during, and after this incident.”

Anyone who recognises the two people pictured, or who has any information that could help, are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 492 of October 9, 2023.