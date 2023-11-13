News you can trust since 1952
Three arrested and remain in police custody following teen robbery in Mansfield

Detectives investigating the robbery of a teenage boy in Mansfield have arrested three suspects.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:23 GMT
The incident happened on the afternoon of Monday, 23 October as the 14-year-old victim was walking along Bancroft Lane.

After being approached by an unknown group he was forced to hand over items including his jacket, bag, headphones and watch.

Officers, who later released CCTV images as part of media appeal, have now arrested three boys – two aged 17 and one aged 16 – on suspicion of robbery.

Three people have been arrested

They remain in police custody.

Detective Constable Rebecca Pottage said: “This was a horrible experience for the victim, and we have been working hard to track down the people responsible.

“I am pleased we have now been able to make several arrests and would also like to thank all those who have responded to our appeal.”

Anyone with additional information can call 101 quoting incident number 0442 23 October 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.