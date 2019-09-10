Police want to speak to these 16 people after 'widespread disorder' at Mansfield Town game

Police want to speak to the 16 people pictured after 'widespread disorder' at a Mansfield Town match earlier this year.

Nottinghamshire Police is working closely with Thames Valley Police to trace the individuals after the MK Dons v Mansfield Town game at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on May 4 .

Disorder at the game in May.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said on Tuesday: "Officers are appealing for the public's assistance in identifying those involved following widespread disorder which occurred after the final whistle.

"Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111 quoting Op Digit."

MK Dons won 1-0.

Call police if you recognise any of these people.

