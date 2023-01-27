News you can trust since 1952
Police want help to trace man who broke into car in Kirkby

Police are appealing for information to find a “tall, thin male” who broke into a car in Kirkby.

By John Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened on Friday, January 20, at about 10.20pm, when a black Ford Focus was broken into on Marlborough Road.

A tall, thin male was seen running off and it is not known what was stolen.

Police want the public's help to find a man who broke into a car in Kirkby
Anyone with any information should email Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.