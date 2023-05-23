News you can trust since 1952
Police visit Mansfield store to highlight dangers of knife crime

Neighbourhood police officers in Mansfield visited a town supermarket to highlight their efforts to tackle knife crime.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south safer neighbourhoods team visits Tesco, Oak Tree, for a beat surgery and to talk about knife crime.

A team spokesman said: “We engaged with the members of the public and discussed the latest knife laws.

The police team outside Tesco in Oak Tree.The police team outside Tesco in Oak Tree.
The police team outside Tesco in Oak Tree.
“We also brought the knife arch and demonstrated it to the public – the arch scans people as they walkthrough it and is used to support events and operational activities.”