Police visit Mansfield store to highlight dangers of knife crime
Neighbourhood police officers in Mansfield visited a town supermarket to highlight their efforts to tackle knife crime.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south safer neighbourhoods team visits Tesco, Oak Tree, for a beat surgery and to talk about knife crime.
A team spokesman said: “We engaged with the members of the public and discussed the latest knife laws.
“We also brought the knife arch and demonstrated it to the public – the arch scans people as they walkthrough it and is used to support events and operational activities.”