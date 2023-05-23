Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south safer neighbourhoods team visits Tesco, Oak Tree, for a beat surgery and to talk about knife crime.

A team spokesman said: “We engaged with the members of the public and discussed the latest knife laws.

“We also brought the knife arch and demonstrated it to the public – the arch scans people as they walkthrough it and is used to support events and operational activities.”