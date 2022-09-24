Police urge vigilance as horses escape from vandalised Mansfield paddock
Police working in the Bilsthorpe area urge landowners and farmers to be vigilant after horses escaped from a paddock when criminals vandalised fencing.
The unknown offenders cut the CCTV cables to the yard, ransacking the premises and leaving equipment and tools strewn about a field.
Nothing is believed to have been taken.
The vandalism is believed to have happened sometime between 10pm on September 21 and 6am on September 22.
A police spokesman said: “Please report any suspicious vehicles to the police by calling 101.”