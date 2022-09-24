News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police urge vigilance as horses escape from vandalised Mansfield paddock

Police working in the Bilsthorpe area urge landowners and farmers to be vigilant after horses escaped from a paddock when criminals vandalised fencing.

By Ben McVay
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 9:33 am

The unknown offenders cut the CCTV cables to the yard, ransacking the premises and leaving equipment and tools strewn about a field.

Nothing is believed to have been taken.

Read More

Read More
Two hurt in serious collision near King's Mill Hospital
Police working in the Bilsthorpe area urge landowners and farmers to be vigilant. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Most Popular

The vandalism is believed to have happened sometime between 10pm on September 21 and 6am on September 22.

A police spokesman said: “Please report any suspicious vehicles to the police by calling 101.”