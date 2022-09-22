Two hurt in serious collision near King's Mill Hospital

The biker is feared to have suffered potentially ‘life-threatening’ injuries in the crash which happened yesterday, September 21.

Road closures were put in place after emergency services were called to Sutton Road, Mansfield, at about 8.20pm, after a motorbike collided with a car.

Fire crews from both Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire stations attended the incident, close to King’s Mill Ambulance Station.

The junction of Sutton Road and Wilmore Way.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries that are still being assessed but could potentially be life-threatening.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the car sustained injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening or life-altering at this stage.”

The Sutton Road junction with King’s Mill Hospital and Wilmore Way were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said at the time: “We would urge motorists to avoid this area for the time being and to follow diversions which are clearly signed.

“Please rest assured that while these disruptions take place on Sutton Road, people will still be able to access the hospital via the entrance on King’s Mill Road East.

“The scene will remain in place while we carry out further inquiries to establish exactly what happened.”