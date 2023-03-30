Police urge public to help them trace three men after theft
Officers are appealing for help to identify three men after a theft.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Bolsover safer neighbourhood team are investigating the theft of a motorcycle in the town – which took place in the early hours of Monday, March 27.
Officers believe the three pictured individuals may be able to assist with their enquiries into the theft.
Anyone with information reharding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*184080:
