Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Bolsover safer neighbourhood team are investigating the theft of a motorcycle in the town – which took place in the early hours of Monday, March 27.

Officers believe the three pictured individuals may be able to assist with their enquiries into the theft.

Anyone with information reharding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*184080:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – an online contact form can be used to report information here.

The theft took place this week in Bolsover.

Phone – the force can be contacted by calling 101

