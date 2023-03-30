News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
4 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
5 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
6 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
7 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Police urge public to help them trace three men after theft

Officers are appealing for help to identify three men after a theft.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Bolsover safer neighbourhood team are investigating the theft of a motorcycle in the town – which took place in the early hours of Monday, March 27.

Officers believe the three pictured individuals may be able to assist with their enquiries into the theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information reharding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*184080:

Officers have released pictures of the people they wish to trace.
Officers have released pictures of the people they wish to trace.
Officers have released pictures of the people they wish to trace.
Most Popular
Read More
Increased police presence in Warsop following assault as man taken to hospital w...

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – an online contact form can be used to report information here.

The theft took place this week in Bolsover.
The theft took place this week in Bolsover.
The theft took place this week in Bolsover.

Phone – the force can be contacted by calling 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.