Police urge public to help them locate man after incident
Officers are asking members of the public to help them trace a man following an incident in a village.
Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team are investigating an incident that took place in Scarcliffe on Friday, February 3.
Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to identify as part of their enquiries.
If you can help locate this man, or have any other information, contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*70968:
