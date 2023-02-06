News you can trust since 1952
Police urge public to help them locate man after incident

Officers are asking members of the public to help them trace a man following an incident in a village.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team are investigating an incident that took place in Scarcliffe on Friday, February 3.

Officers have now released an image of a man they wish to identify as part of their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to find.
If you can help locate this man, or have any other information, contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 23*70968:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary;

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact;

Website – complete the online contact form;

Phone – call 101.