Police turn firefighters as they tackle arson attack in Forest Town

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield north neighbourhood policing team stepped up while tackling anti-social behaviour incidents.

The team said they had been ‘dealing with anti-social behaviour incidents in Mansfield Woodhouse and extinguishing fires in the Forest Town area’ while out yesterday evening, July 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer tackles a fire in Forest Town.

A team spokesman said: “Officers from the team will be knocking on someone's door and inviting a child and his parents to the police station for an interview regarding an arson which took place.

“We have been dealing with multiple fires across the district, which have been destroying wildlife, damaging local parks, and wasting Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s valuable time.

“Do you know where your children are and what they are up to?”