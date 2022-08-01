Motorists urged to' drive carefully' following fire in Kirkby town centre

Crews from Ashfield fire station in Kirkby, Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Alfreton, Hucknall and Arnold were called to the building fire on Diamond Avenue this morning, August 1, just after midnight this morning.

On arrival, smoke could be seen in the building.

A fire was located and extinguished by 16 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using three hose-reel jets.

Firefighters at the scene.

Two positive pressure ventilations fans, a thermal imaging camera and breaking-in gear was also used.

The fire was over two floors and a cellar with motorists urged to drive carefully in the area before the incident finished shortly before 6am.

Firefighters on Diamond Avenue.