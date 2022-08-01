Motorists urged to' drive carefully' following fire in Kirkby town centre

Drivers are being urged to be careful as firefighters deal with the aftermath of a blaze in Kirkby town centre.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 1st August 2022, 8:04 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:58 pm

Crews from Ashfield fire station in Kirkby, Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Alfreton, Hucknall and Arnold were called to the building fire on Diamond Avenue this morning, August 1, just after midnight this morning.

On arrival, smoke could be seen in the building.

A fire was located and extinguished by 16 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using three hose-reel jets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Firefighters at the scene.

Two positive pressure ventilations fans, a thermal imaging camera and breaking-in gear was also used.

Read More

Read More
Police appeal after Kirkby man had chemicals thrown in his face

The fire was over two floors and a cellar with motorists urged to drive carefully in the area before the incident finished shortly before 6am.

Firefighters on Diamond Avenue.
Firefighters on scene.
MotoristsAshfieldMansfieldEdwinstoweHucknall