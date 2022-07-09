Police target speeding motorists in Mansfield

Four motorists have been reported for speeding during a police crackdown in Mansfield.

Officers from the Mansfield Operation Reacher team attended Skegby Lane and Water Lane ‘following concerns raised of speeding on these roads’.

It was part of the team’s ‘Fatal 4’ operation, targeting the four main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads: inappropriate speed; using a mobile phone; not wearing a seatbelt; and drink/drug driving.

A team spokesman said: “Several vehicles were stopped and drivers were given words of advice about their manner of driving.

"Four motorists were subsequently found driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit, ranging from 36-43mph, and were issued with a Traffic Offence Report and given further education on the dangers of speeding.”