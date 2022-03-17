Tree-mendous effort from Mansfield firm Linney to boost its sustainability

Linney embarked on its ambitious target by planting the first oak tree at their Adamsway site in a special ceremony on March 16.

As a carbon neutral business, Linney has been measuring emissions since 2016, as well as offsetting unavoidable emissions since 2020 and now aims to work alongside the Sherwood Forest Trust in choosing locations for further plantation.

The target also coincides with the launch of the Queen’s Green Canopy project – a call to action for businesses, groups, towns and villages across the UK to plant a tree for the Jubilee.

George and Jemima Linney planting a tree at the special ceremony. Back, Charles Linney executive director, Patrick Chandler chief executive of Sherwood Forest Trust and Nick Linney, Chairman.

Charles Linney, executive director of Linney, said: “Here at Linney, we are aware that protecting established forest has better immediate impact than planting new, and that the two go hand in hand.

"We are proud to support the work of global conservation charity World Land Trust to protect threatened habitats and wildlife.

“About 5,000 tonnes of CO2 will be captured or sequestered over the lifetime of these 25,000 trees.”

Dr Patrick Candler, chief executive of the Sherwood Forest Trust praised Linney for their commitment to reforestation.

He said: “It’s wonderful to continue the partnership with Linney and seeing how committed they are to sustainability.

“These trees are vital to the environment, and the fact that they are reusing coffee grounds from their machines as fertiliser makes it even more impressive.

"It’s a fantastic effort.”

The tree-planting initiative is one of a number of projects planned over the next few years to minimise the site’s carbon footprint.

They have just released plans to invest in solar panels for the company’s main manufacturing plant, which will be one of the largest projects of its kind in the East Midlands.

Scott Tunnicliffe, head of sustainability said: “We have made a number of changes in recent years to improve our green credentials – removing plastic from our packaging and ensuring our paper is FSC certified.

"We have a huge number of projects in the pipeline – for example, we are currently producing notepads from recycled paper – we then donate one notepad for each one we sell to local schools, which is great for the community as well as the environment.”

