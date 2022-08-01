Police target anti-social behaviour on Mansfield estate

Officers from the Mansfield Operation Reacher Team have been conducting mobile and off-road patrols around Oak Tree estate following the recent issues of off-road bikes, arson and anti-social behaviour.

Police stopped four vehicles intending to drive in ‘the desert’, with motorists warned if they were seen to enter the desert they risk their vehicles being seized.

Officers from the Mansfield Operation Reacher team ready for action.

A team spokesman said: “Unfortunately there were still two off-road bikes in the desert and the details for these riders are yet unknown.

“The team will continue to target those who put their own and other members of the public’s safety at risk.

“If you see any off road vehicles in the desert area of Mansfield please send us the details of the vehicles.”

Call police on 101.