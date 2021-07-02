Police tape off part of field in Shirebrook after incident

Police have taped off part of a field in Shirebrook following an incident.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 11:00 am

A police car is currently at Summit Drive in the town while another police car is at the bottom of the field in Main Street.

Police tape is in place near the field.

Officers are understood to have been at the scene on Thursday night.

The incident is ongoing

The Chad has asked Derbyshire Constabulary for further information about the incident and is awaiting a response.

We will bring you more details when we have them.

