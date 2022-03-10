‘Parcels will unfortunately be delayed’ as police stop uninsured drivers delivering for ‘well-known company’ on M1
Police pulled two drivers over on the M1 who were delivering for a ‘well-known parcel company’ – and found both were uninsured.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:34 pm
On March 8, at about 2.15pm, Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit reported they had stopped two Ford Transits at their M1 check-site.
The pair of self-employed couriers were delivering for what officers said was a ‘well-known parcel company’ – and both were found to be uninsured.
The DRPU tweeted: “Your parcels will unfortunately be delayed. No doubt the courier company will be upset we’ve stopped them. Two words – due diligence.”