A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 27-year-old man was stabbed outside a pub in Kirkby.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 27-year-old was stabbed outside The Nags Head pub in Station Street.

The incident was reported to police just before 1am on Sunday, October 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim had been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in a “life-threatening” condition.

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed outside a pub in Kirkby, Ashfield.

His condition is now said to be “stable but life-altering” according to Nottinghamshire Police.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday (October 22) evening. He remains in police custody.

A cordon is in place which covers the pub and the pavements outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while a thorough investigation takes place.

Detectives have been speaking to a number of witnesses and checking CCTV.