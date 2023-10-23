News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Kirkby stabbing

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 27-year-old man was stabbed outside a pub in Kirkby.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 27-year-old was stabbed outside The Nags Head pub in Station Street.

The incident was reported to police just before 1am on Sunday, October 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim had been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in a “life-threatening” condition.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed outside a pub in Kirkby, Ashfield.Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed outside a pub in Kirkby, Ashfield.
Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed outside a pub in Kirkby, Ashfield.

His condition is now said to be “stable but life-altering” according to Nottinghamshire Police.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday (October 22) evening. He remains in police custody.

Read More
Nottingham’s Wollaton Hall bans wild foraging over ‘excessive’ increase and tree...

A cordon is in place which covers the pub and the pavements outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while a thorough investigation takes place.

Detectives have been speaking to a number of witnesses and checking CCTV.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call 101 quoting incident number 0045 of October 22, 2023 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.