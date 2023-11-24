Police in Sutton have dismantled a cannabis-growing facility in the town after raiding a property.

Officers used intelligence gained from the community and investigation from the beat team to raid an address on St Michaels Street where they located a number of plants, with a street value of approximately £169,000.

Posting on the Ashfield Police Facebook page, officers said: “The plants have been removed from the property, as well as the equipment used to grow the plants skillfully dismantled, or otherwise made unusable.

“This marks the third property located by local beat teams containing cannabis plants in recent months.

Police discovered a large cannabis grow after raiding a propery in Sutton

"Cannabis grows, especially of the kind found inside of residential properties, tend to be linked to various other illegal activities, including organised criminality.

"This not only endangers the occupants of these addresses, potentially being the targets of gangs, but also neighbouring properties and their residents, due to the increased risk of fire associated with the ‘bodged’ wiring, intense temperatures and electrical bypasses.

“If you know of an address that you believe could be growing cannabis, please make contact by one of the following methods:

“Call 101 to report the matter through the control room (if there is an immediate concern for life, or immediate risk of damage to property, please call 999), use our live chat feature to report incidents via our website at nottinghamshire.police.uk or send an email to [email protected] with the details of the grow and what you have seen directly/recorded