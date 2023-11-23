A persistent shoplifter has been banned from entering any Co-op store in Nottinghamshire after police successfully applied for a criminal behaviour order.

Samantha Clay, of no fixed address, has also been banned from going to the Victoria Retail Park in Netherfield under the terms of her two-year order.

The 38-year-old was given the order after she pleaded guilty to stealing coffee and packs of chicken and bacon from the Co-op store in Westdale Lane West, Gedling, on October 19 and 23, and stealing jars of coffee from the B&M store at Victoria Retail Park, Netherfield, also on October 19.

Clay was also given a six-month community order, including a drug rehabilitation requirement, when she appeared for sentencing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 17.

Samantha Clay has been banned from every Co-op store in the county. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PCSO Allan Cooke, who successfully obtained the criminal behaviour order, said: “Clay is a serial shoplifter whose persistent offending has had a significant detrimental impact on the businesses she targeted.

"Quite frankly, they should not have to put up with this sort of behaviour.

“I hope the granting of this order sends out a clear message that people cannot get away with this type of criminality and that the robust action we have taken reassures the wider community that we will not tolerate offenders like Clay whose illegal activity makes people’s lives a misery.