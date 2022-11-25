Officers carried out intelligence-led warrants at three properties on St Michael’s Street and another on Co-Operative Street, Stanton Hill.

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized and will now be destroyed after the raids yesterday, Thursday, at about 8am.

Police said expensive remedial work will also be required to fix dangerously bypassed electrics at two of the properties.

Police raid a property in Sutton.

Three men, aged 72, 43 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and were later released on police bail.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “These intelligence-led warrants would not have been possible without information from our community and should send out a clear message.

“The cultivation of cannabis on this kind of industrial scale is something we take seriously and we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt the people responsible.

A number of cannabis plants were found.

“Cannabis cultivation is big business and often linked to serious organised crime groups, truly unpleasant people who won’t think twice about using extreme violence to grow and protect their business.

“Related offences such as human trafficking and modern slavery are also common traits of this cruel and exploitative criminal enterprise.

“Residents in neighbouring properties are also placed at considerable risk of fire from the sheer amount of combustible materials and chemicals stored in these grows,and the highly dangerous modifications made to the electrics.

