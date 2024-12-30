Police seize bicycle in Mansfield with engine attached during neighbourhood patrols

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers from the Mansfield South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized a modified bicycle with an engine attached to it during proactive patrols.

The bicycle had been converted into a motor vehicle by attaching an engine, allowing it to be ridden under its own power.

A spokesperson for Mansfield District Police said: “We would like to use this opportunity as a reminder that modified bikes like these, as well as electric motorcycles and E-Scooters are illegal under current legislation unless they are taxed, MOT'd, registered with the DVLA, insured and being operated by somebody with the correct category of drivers license.”

An imagine of the seized bike was shared on Mansfield District Police's Facebook page.

The penalty for these bikes under current legislation includes – seizure of the vehicle, points on your driving license, fines and in aggravated cases, imprisonment.

These penalties still apply even to those too young for a drivers license and any points incurred will be added to their driving record of the offender once they reach driving age.