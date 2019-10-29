Police search Mansfield pub-goers for knives

Nottinghamshire Police used a knife arch to search everyone who entered various pubs and clubs in Mansfield town centre.

On Saturday officers on Operation Scorpion operated the knife arch as a condition of entry at the Swann, Green Dragon, Cheeky Monkeys, After Dark and Stag and Pheasant.

Customers had to pass through the knife arch as a condition of entry

READ MORE: Mansfield Liberal Democrats candidate 'unapologetic' of her pro-EU values



A spokesperson for Mansfield Police said: "This was a partnership initiative allowing Night Time Economy venues and the public attending the establishments to show their support against knife crime by walking through the arch.

"We are pleased to state that during the operation no persons were found to have any weapons on their possession. Furthermore no incidents involving weapons were reported in Mansfield Town Centre.

"We would like to thank members of the public for your valued feedback with the overwhelming consensus that using such equipment creates a safer place to be.

Police thanked people for their co-operation

"Whilst we will continue to work in partnership and run nights of action the use of the knife Arch will take place on random dates and could pop up anytime."

READ MORE: Revolutionary scanner appeal at King’s Mill Hospital hits another huge milestone



During the evening Operation Scorpion officers assisted officers specifically deployed to work Night Time economy with arrests for disorder. No violence will be tolerated in Mansfield Town centre say police.

Arrests made during the evening included the following offences: assault, possession of Class A drugs, drink driving and criminal damage.

Police state they will seek successful prosecutions for individuals committing offences during the Night Time Economy and offenders will find themselves placed on pub watch and not welcome at any town centre establishments.