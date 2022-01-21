Police release update on Langwith Junction murder arrest
Police have today released on update on the man arrested in conjunction with a murder in Langwith Junction.
Police gave a press conference yesterday morning confirming officers hade arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of Freda Walker at her Langwith Junction home.
The 33-year-old man was arrested in Church Warsop, early yesterday morning, on suspicion of the murder of Freda, aged 86, and the attempted murder of her husband Ken, 88.
Police can hold suspects for up to 24 hours, before they have to charge them or release them.
However, they can apply to hold a suspect for up to 36 or 96 hours, ‘if suspected of a serious crime, eg murder’.
And Derbyshire Police confirmed the arrested man was subject to an extension.
A force spokesman said this lunchtime: “The arrested man remains in custody and has not been charged at this time. Suspects in murder enquiries are able to be held for up to 96 hours.”
Freda and Ken were found at their home on Station Road by a concerned neighbour on Saturday, at about 9am.
Freda was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken was rushed to hospital where he remains today, ‘in a critical but stable condition’.
Since Saturday, detectives have been trawling CCTV and conducting house-to-house enquiries to find those responsible in the days since.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with any information which could help detectives should contact Derbyshire Police as soon as possible.