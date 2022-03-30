Police release update on Ken Walker's condition after Vasile Culea denies Langwith Junction murder

Police have released an update on the condition of a Shirebrook councillor seriously injured during an attack in which his wife died.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:25 pm

It came after Vasile Culea, aged 33, appeared at Derby Crown Court, accused of the murder of Freda Walker and the attempted murder of her husband Ken at their home in Langwith Junction.

Derbyshire Police confirmed Coun Walker, a member of Shirebrook Town Council and former Bolsover councillor, ‘has been released from hospital and is continuing his recovery’.

Mrs Walker, aged 86, died during an incident at a house on Station Road on January 15.

An archive image of 'devoted' couple Ken and Freda Walker.

Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, denied murder and attempted murder when he appeared at Crown Court.

A trial estimated to last two weeks is set to begin on October 4.

Mr and Mrs Walker were found by a concerned neighbour on the morning of January 15.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Derbyshire police increased foot patrols ‘to reassure the community’ and provide a more visible police presence.

Tributes flooded in for community volunteer Mrs Walker.

Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader, said: “Freda will be sorely missed by her family, friends and the local community.”

A neighbour told us after the incident: “Ken and Freda were devoted to each other. This has shocked everyone who knew them.”

