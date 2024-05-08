Police release CCTV image of woman they want to speak to after Mansfield wallet theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened around 6pm on March 8,.

The woman told the vulnerable man that she didn’t have enough money for a ticket and persuaded him to go to a cashpoint for her.

At that point, she took £50 from the victim, along with his wallet, which contained bank cards that were later used to spend a further £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this woman. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Earlier the same day, police believe the same woman tried to con her way into two elderly women’s houses in Mapperley Park.

Detective Constable James Lunt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Over the course of one day, the same woman made multiple attempts to trick people and then steal from them.

“On each occasion, she targeted good-natured members of the public by asking them for help, and at one stage tried to confuse a 98-year-old woman by pretending to be her granddaughter.

“As you can imagine, each of the victims were left very distressed by what happened, so we’re determined to track down the woman responsible, as these actions were completely unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe the woman in these pictures may have been involved, so we’d ask her, if she sees this, to do the right thing and contact the police.

“Likewise, we’d ask anyone who recognises her, or has any other information that could assist us, to call the police on 101, quoting incident 450 of 8 March 2024.