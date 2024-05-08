Man foamed at mouth while spitting at cop who pepper-sprayed him in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beau Dykes was leaving his mum's address in Warsop when police arrived on November 30, last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

Indicating the front door, he warned the officers: "Don't go rushing in there like c****."

“It was a warning that, when his brother is upset, the situation could escalate if police went in mob-handed,” said Debra Bell, mitigating. “He didn’t want it to spill over into the street. It was his way of defusing the situation but unfortunately it had the opposite effect.”

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She said a melee ensued and Dykes was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

“He was foaming at the mouth when he accidentally spat in the officer’s face as he was shouting,” said Ms Bell. “He doesn’t accept it is in any way deliberate. A significant amount of PAVA spray had been used,” added Ms Pritchard. “It was a very heated situation.”

Dykes has six previous convictions for seven offences including theft and arson, and was last in trouble for assault in April 2022. Ms Bell said Dykes, who works as a chicken catcher, hopes to rebuild bridges with his brother.

The 31-year-old, of Highfield, Retford, admitted disorderly conduct, possessing cannabis and assaulting a police officer at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.