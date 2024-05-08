Man foamed at mouth while spitting at cop who pepper-sprayed him in Mansfield

A man was foaming at the mouth when he spat at the police officer who was pepper-spraying him following a fracas with his brother, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 8th May 2024, 13:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Beau Dykes was leaving his mum's address in Warsop when police arrived on November 30, last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

Indicating the front door, he warned the officers: "Don't go rushing in there like c****."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a warning that, when his brother is upset, the situation could escalate if police went in mob-handed,” said Debra Bell, mitigating. “He didn’t want it to spill over into the street. It was his way of defusing the situation but unfortunately it had the opposite effect.”

Nottingham Magistrates Court.Nottingham Magistrates Court.
Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She said a melee ensued and Dykes was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

“He was foaming at the mouth when he accidentally spat in the officer’s face as he was shouting,” said Ms Bell. “He doesn’t accept it is in any way deliberate. A significant amount of PAVA spray had been used,” added Ms Pritchard. “It was a very heated situation.”

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Dykes has six previous convictions for seven offences including theft and arson, and was last in trouble for assault in April 2022. Ms Bell said Dykes, who works as a chicken catcher, hopes to rebuild bridges with his brother.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 31-year-old, of Highfield, Retford, admitted disorderly conduct, possessing cannabis and assaulting a police officer at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Gilliam Young told him: “Spitting is always disgusting but in this case it is reasonable to infer it was the result of the PAVA spray.” He was fined £350 and must pay £75 compensation £140 surcharge and £85 costs.